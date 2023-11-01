Qualys (QLYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Qualys has set its Q3 guidance at $1.10-$1.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.50-$4.65 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qualys stock opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $165.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $4,227,812. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

