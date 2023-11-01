Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

