Raymond James Boosts Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $44.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

MBIN opened at $29.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $86,810.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,810.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $64,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,793,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

