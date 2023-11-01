Raymond James Increases NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $29.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.96 on Monday. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

