Raymond James Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $9.50

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTBK. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $499.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

