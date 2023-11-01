Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James stock opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

