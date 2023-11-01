Research Analysts Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

