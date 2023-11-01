Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 19.7 %
Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$16.07 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.00 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.71.
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.
Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. Corporate insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
