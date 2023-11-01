Research Analysts Set Expectations for NerdWallet, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRDS. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NerdWallet stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $835.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,078.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $10,866,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 570,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,594,000 after purchasing an additional 501,314 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 23,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

