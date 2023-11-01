Reviewing M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $8.60 billion 2.17 $1.99 billion $17.33 6.51 Summit Financial Group $176.90 million 1.78 $53.22 million $3.87 5.56

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for M&T Bank and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 8 6 0 2.43 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

M&T Bank presently has a consensus target price of $148.62, indicating a potential upside of 31.81%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 24.81% 13.14% 1.52% Summit Financial Group 22.04% 14.75% 1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. M&T Bank pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Summit Financial Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit, and credit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits, securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans, and sub-services residential real estate loans for others. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management and advisory services; financial management, and planning, leasing, and financing services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

