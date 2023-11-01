Reviewing Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Okta and Validian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Okta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $1.86 billion 5.95 -$815.00 million ($3.69) -18.27 Validian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 2 11 21 0 2.56 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Okta and Validian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Okta currently has a consensus target price of $90.22, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -28.66% -9.40% -5.75% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Okta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Validian beats Okta on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Validian

(Get Free Report)

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.