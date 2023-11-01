Reviewing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $353.79 million 3.37 $41.79 million $6.48 24.06 Anika Therapeutics $162.11 million 1.76 -$14.86 million ($1.53) -12.75

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

84.6% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 12.86% 23.30% 14.54% Anika Therapeutics -13.68% -3.53% -2.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UFP Technologies and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $222.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.38%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given UFP Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Anika Therapeutics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

