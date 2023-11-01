Reviewing Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) & Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -38.75% -192.29% -26.39% Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wheels Up Experience and Surf Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,782.35%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $3.41, suggesting a potential upside of 179.10%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Surf Air Mobility.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Surf Air Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.02 -$555.16 million ($23.48) -0.06 Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surf Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Summary

Surf Air Mobility beats Wheels Up Experience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.