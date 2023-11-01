Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $262.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.90 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.68.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

