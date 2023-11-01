Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after buying an additional 2,173,913 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 869,565 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

