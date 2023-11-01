Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $112.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
