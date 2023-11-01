Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLFree Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.