Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $450.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $460.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.35.

Saia Stock Up 0.3 %

SAIA stock opened at $358.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.91. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57. Saia has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Saia by 37.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Saia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Saia by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

