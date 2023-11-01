Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Sandy Spring Bancorp

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $917.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

