SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

