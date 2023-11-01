SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.56.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

