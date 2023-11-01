SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.56.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

