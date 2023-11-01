Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Lazard Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a report issued on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lazard

Lazard Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lazard has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,770,000 after buying an additional 149,199 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.