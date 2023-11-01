Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ST opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

