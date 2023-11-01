Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,622 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
MCRB opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
