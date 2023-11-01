Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,622 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

MCRB opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10441.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCRB

About Seres Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.