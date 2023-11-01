Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 54.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,024. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.