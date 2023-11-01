Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Increases By 7.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

ACM Research Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $748.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,348 shares of company stock worth $4,409,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

