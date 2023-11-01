Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Increases By 6.9%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.