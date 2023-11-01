Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Declines By 5.6%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BACK opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. IMAC has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.12.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 238.87% and a negative net margin of 172.14%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAC

About IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.