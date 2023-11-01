Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.