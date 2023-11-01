Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $110.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

