SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.84.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

