Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE:SAH opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

