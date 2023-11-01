SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 133,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

