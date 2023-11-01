Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE SRC opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

