Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Shares of SPT stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPT
Insider Transactions at Sprout Social
In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,084. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.