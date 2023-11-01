Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,084. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

