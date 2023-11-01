Stagwell (STGW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.76-$0.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STGW opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.23.

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,024.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STGW. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

