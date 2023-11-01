Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

