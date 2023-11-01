State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,772 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freedom were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Freedom during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Freedom by 5,803.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Freedom during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Freedom by 167.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

FRHC stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $102.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.21 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 30.02%.

In other news, VP Liudmila Kiriaku sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $255,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

