State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

