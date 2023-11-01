StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.