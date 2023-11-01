StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
