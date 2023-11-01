StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of FUNC opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

