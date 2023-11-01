StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.