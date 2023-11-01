StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,603,000. INCA Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

