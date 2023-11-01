StockNews.com Downgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Hold

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. Terex has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

