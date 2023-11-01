StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NURO opened at $0.47 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

