StockNews.com Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Sell

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

