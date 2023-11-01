StockNews.com Upgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to “Strong-Buy”

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.22 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.