StockNews.com Upgrades McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to “Sell”

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.74. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 91.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 968.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.