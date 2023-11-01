StockNews.com Upgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Buy

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

SFM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SFM opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.