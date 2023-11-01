StockNews.com Upgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to “Buy”

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUN

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.