StockNews.com Upgrades Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to Hold

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

